Farmington Historical Society secures grant for Octagon House

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

The $19,200 will be used to insulate and weatherize the Ramsdell or “Octagon” House, a local landmark. The eight sided house, built in 1856, is one of the best examples of its kind remaining in Maine. The Society purchased the house in 2012 from the heirs of Deborah Mallett Cressall, whose family had made it their home for over 100 years.

The Historical Society has plans to open the house for tours, community events and private rentals. Other uses of the building will be considered when it can be open year round.

The cost of heating the large brick building has been difficult for the society to afford. The improvements will also include masonry restoration, dehumidification of the basement and heating updates.

The Society would like to thank Western Maine Community Action for its help in conducting the energy audit whose recommendations were the basis for the plan, and aided in the grant application. Work should begin soon and will be completed within the year.