Farmington Historical Society seeking donations for Labor Day weekend yard sale

FARMINGTON - Ready to jettison the extra junk in your trunk, ... or attic, or garage? The Farmington Historical Society is eager to help.

The third annual FHS Labor Day Yard Sale is set for Saturday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Farmington Historical Society is actively collecting previously-loved items for the sale, which benefits restoration work at the Octagon House.

New for this year's sale, yard sale shoppers who spend at least $5 at the sale will get a free tour of the Octagon House. Folks just interested in the tour are also welcome for a suggested donation of $5.

Historical Society staff will be at the Octagon House to accept donations on Saturdays throughout August from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 491-8635 to arrange a drop-off time or, for larger items, to arrange for a pick up.