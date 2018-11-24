Farmington Historical Society wreath sale through Dec.

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society will be selling decorated wreaths at the Titcomb House at 118 Academy Street every Saturday beginning on Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 1.

Proceeds from the sales are a major fund raiser for the group. The Society's volunteers along with the University of Maine's APO Sorority gather annually to place the cones with berries and bows on the greens. The Historical Society is enjoying the connection with the students through their volunteering and classroom visits to the Historical Society's buildings.

The wreath are available in two sizes: 12 inch for $22 and the 30 inch for $40.