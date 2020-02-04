Farmington Horseman Association meets in Wilton

WILTON - The Farmington Horseman Association held their annual meeting at the Wilton Lions Community Building Saturday night. The evening started with a social and a pot luck supper.

The meeting started with Bob Cushing giving a year end report on the track expenses. Mike Cushing preceded to talk about how the local horses had done throughout the year. He focus on the two-year and three-year olds. The Farmington horses are very well represented in the racing industry.

A check was given to the Disaster Relief Fund and earlier a boot filled with money was presented to the Farmington Fire and Rescue. The money for the two groups was raised during the races held at the Farmington Fair more than $2,500.

Special guests attending the Annual Farmington Horsemen meeting, including Sen. Russell Black, Rep. Scott Landry, USTA President elect Donald Marean, Rep. Randy Hall, Maine Harness Horsemen Association President Mike Cushing and Steve Wilson VP of the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association.