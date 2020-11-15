Farmington library returns to curbside pick-up

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library will be returning to curbside service starting Tuesday, Nov. 17. Curbside appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays by calling the library at 207-778-4312 to request titles for pickup.

In making the announcement, Library Director Jessica Casey said returning to curbside pick up wasn't something they wanted to do.

"I want you all to know that this decision was not made lightly. I truly believe that the Library provides much-needed resources to the community of Farmington, and I have been very hesitant about making this decision. However, after watching the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state of Maine, and hearing about cases in the Farmington community, I feel that the best course of action is to return to curbside lending," she said.

In addition to curbside pick-up, printing and faxing services will also be provided. Laptops may be borrowed for use on the library’s bench outside the entrance. A browsing cart stocked with new titles in various genres will be rolled out upon request for people to peruse as they wish.

"I sincerely wish that the Library could remain open to everyone in the Farmington community. It feels strange to close our doors, when all we really want to do is help everyone in whatever way we can. But the strongest way we can help our community right now is to help protect it by preventing the spread of COVID-19, and that means returning to curbside lending. The safety of the Farmington community and the Library staff is my top priority," Casey said in an announcement.

For more information visit the library’s website at www.farmington.lib.me.us or email jesscasey.library@gmail.com or call the library at 207-778-4312 and ask for Casey.