Farmington Parks and Recreation summer camp offerings

FARMINGTON - Registration for the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department summer camp begins Tuesday, May 30 for all residents of Farmington seeking a full week schedule. Non-residents interested in the full week can register beginning May 31. Sign up for individual days begins June 1 for residents, June 2 for non-residents. The camp is also taking full summer registrants for the first time ever this year.

Registration can be done at the department office at 127 Middle Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fees are as follows:

Farmington residents- $10 daily, $35 weekly

Non-residents- $12.50 daily, $45 weekly

Camp runs from June 19 through August 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information call 778-3464.