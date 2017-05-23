Farmington police organizing fundraising barbecues for Travis Mills Foundation

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Police Department, along with assistance from Farmington Fire & Rescue, Walmart, Hannaford and the American Leigon would like to invite the public to fundraising barbecues held at the Farmington Fire Station to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation.

The Farmington Police Department had a goal of raising funds for two veteran organizations in 2016 and raised more than $2,500 for the Lone Survivor Foundation and the Travis Mills Foundation.

This year the department has increased its goal to $5,000 in order to sponsor a disabled veteran and his family to attend the Travis Mills Foundation Retreat in Belgrade for one week. The donation would cover all costs for the veteran and his family including airfare, travel and meals.

Please join in and help us raise funds for this great cause, assist a disabled veteran and his family get some well deserved relaxation and assistance.

The first event will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. WKTJ will be broadcasting live from the event.

The second barbecue will be Monday, May 29, 2017, Memorial Day, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Mark Gentle will perform.

Your donation gets you 1 Hamburger, 1 Hot Dog, 1 bag of Chips, 1 12oz Can of Soda and 1 home made desert.

Join us in this great cause and a chance to visit with community members.

A silent auction will be held to raffle off donated items; a $50 gift certificate to The Roost, two gift certificates to Frost Detailing for two complete vehicle details as well as a dietary supplement package.

The portable jail will be on site both days.