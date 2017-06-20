Farmington Public Library announces “Build a Better Summer” program

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library invites children to keep a record of their reading and earn prizes, donated by Pizza Hut, Subway, Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Portland Sea Dogs.

The program is free and open to children of all ages, no library card is required to participate. Registration is open now and the program ends August 10. Books read do not have to be library books.

Borrowing privileges are free to Farmington residents, students in SAD 9, and Industry and Starks residents (through reimbursement from your town office). Nonresidents may join the library for $25 per year per household.

Each week will feature building and art construction projects in addition to regular story programs.

Baby Rhymes —Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Babies and toddlers up to 3 years old and their caregivers gather for rhymes, songs, movement, play, and stories.

Owl Club — Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. School-aged children gather for a story and related art, games, or science activities.

Preschool Story Hour — Fridays at 10 a.m. Children 3-5 years old, along with their siblings and caregivers, gather for stories and related activities addressing all area of their development.

Art Together —Fridays 3:30 p.m. All ages gather to create art.

Saturday Stories— Saturdays 11:00 a.m. Preschool and school-aged children listen to a variety of stories followed by a related art activity.

For more information email jmoloney@farmington.lib.me.us or call 778-4312.