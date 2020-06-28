Farmington Public Library announces curbside pickup

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library is open for curbside. Patrons may call to reserve items and make an appointment to pick up their items between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The library number is 778-4312. Items may be returned in the book drop, late fees will continue to be waived, and requests for assistance with the CloudLibrary and any other questions may be emailed to the library through the library website, or you may contact the library on Facebook.

The library is also working on plans to open to in-person visits by patrons, by appointment, later this summer after some construction work in the lobby has been completed.

The library would like to announce that Director Erika Ouellette is moving on to focus her energies on a different library, and Jessica Casey will be stepping in to take her place as director. Erika will miss all the wonderful patrons she has gotten to know and appreciates the many years she has worked in Farmington’s beautiful library. Jessica will be familiar to regular patrons, and is looking forward to serving the library in her new role.