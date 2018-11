FARMINGTON - At the conclusion of the lovely five week showing of Quilt Artist Sally Rowe at SugarWood Gallery in Farmington a drawing was held from tickets sold during the show for the 22 ½’ x 22 ½” quilt named Kaleido-Star, pieced and quilted by Sally Rowe. The winner of the drawing was Fran Fowler of Farmington. Beneficiary of the raffle proceeds is the Farmington Public Library.