Farmington Public Library completes its finial restoration project

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library has recently completed its finial repair and replacement project, restoring one of its defining architectural features to its building after it was vandalized several years ago. It was replaced by the Hahnel Brothers prior to the Christmas holiday. The project has been completed courtesy of local artist and welder Vera Johnson from Vera’s Iron and Vine.

To help cover the cost of the restoration project, the library held a change drive in the summer of 2020, through which those wishing to participate could donate to the effort. In July, when the fundraiser was announced to take place through the following months, Chair of the Library Board of Trustees Barbara Marshall was confident that the funds would be attainable through the generosity and the loyalty of those in the surrounding area. The optimism held true as members donated both through the change drive and via PayPal. Library Director Jess Casey extends her gratitude to the community and everyone who donated money to help repair the finial.

“It was wonderful to see how members of the Farmington community came together to

donate money to restore the finial to the roof of the Library. I think this project demonstrates

how generous and supportive the people in this town are, and how much they value the library

and what it does,” said Casey.

The Farmington Public Library is currently open for curbside service only Tuesdays-

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.