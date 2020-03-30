Farmington Recreation Department planning schedule of online programming

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Recreation Department has created enough online programming for the next eight to 10 weeks and intends to post a weekly schedule.

A schedule for programs, times, and supplies needed will be posted on Sundays at 4 p.m. Postings will be seven days a week, 3 times a day. The Recreation Department will either be going live, posting instructional videos or challenges daily at 10 a.m.; 2 p.m.; and 4 p.m. There will also be special events and other programming in addition to those times. Some programs and events will have prizes, awards, trophies and raffles to go along with them to encourage participation.

All programming and information will be posted to the department's facebook.com/farmingtonrec page.

As of right now, the Farmington Community Center will remain closed to the public until April 27, at which time the department will reassess the situation and consider whether or not the facility will be reopening to the public at that time.

All normal programming, rentals, and activities have also been canceled until at least April, 27, at which time the situation will be reassessed and a decision will be made as to when normal programming and facility use can be resumed. Staff will also continue contacting program participants and rental customers to update them on cancellations and refunds.

Finally, the Recreation Department will continue its mission to “Bring our community alive” for as long as we possibly can. Our sole purpose is to provide leisure services to our citizens, and we will continue to do that until it is no longer possible for us to do so. We are committed to the people of Farmington and we will do our very best to make you proud that we are your Recreation Department. We hope to see you all online!