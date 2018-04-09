Farmington resident announces candidacy for District 113

FARMINGTON - Scott Landry of Farmington has announced his candidacy for the House of Representative Seat 113 representing New Sharon and Farmington.

He is running as a Clean Elections candidate for the Democratic nomination. That seat is currently occupied by Rep. Lance Harvell (R - Farmington).

Landry is currently serving as a selectperson on the Farmington Board of Selectmen. He was a longtime member of the board of directors of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, and under his leadership, and with the help of an active board, the once shaky Chamber is now on solid footing. He has long been active in many local organizations, and currently sits on the boards of directors of the Healthy Community Coalition, the Kingfield Pops Festival the High Peaks Alliance and the board of Directors of LEAP.

Since retiring as founder and owner of Shiretown Insurance Agency in 2015, he has committed himself to his community work and giving back to the region he loves.,

"I love life here in Franklin County and feel like I have a good sense of what local people need in a representative," Landry said. "I will do all I can to represent the interests of the people of Farmington and New Sharon in Augusta. Having built a successful small business here, I am aware of the challenges facing business and citizens in the area. I will do all I can to promote the area and its’ economic growth."

Born in Dexter, Landry graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 1970 with a BS in elementary education. He worked in many fields, including 18 years with the Prudential Insurance Company. He is a big supporter of local agriculture and especially 4-H, and lives on a small farm in Farmington with his wife Brenda. He is an avid gardener and beekeeper, raises Katahdin sheep, Black Australorp chickens as well as being a long time breeder and racer of Homing Pigeons.

Landry is asking for $5 donations as a Clean Election candidate.

"I am looking for the donations from my friends and neighbors so I can qualify for matching funds," Landry said.

Farmington and New Sharon registered voters can contribute at the Maine Ethics Commission site: http://www.maine.gov/ethics/mcea

See his Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/ScottLandryForMaineHouse/