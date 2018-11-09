Farmington resident presents check to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

PORTLAND - Ashley Wiles presented a check to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital for $1,200 recently, having raised the money by selling her flies at the Farmington Fair.

Wiles, a Farmington resident who became interested in fly fishing when she was in middle school, sold her flies to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in memory of her uncle, Kurt Allan Rosell. A fly fishing enthusiast, Rosell was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and passed away earlier this year. Before he died, he became more familiar with the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital as he received medical attention in Portland.