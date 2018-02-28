Farmington resident running for District 113 seat

FARMINGTON - A local man has announced that he intends to run for the Maine State Legislature seat in Farmington and New Sharon.

Paul Brown has announced his candidacy to run as a Republican for District 113. That seat is currently occupied by Rep. Lance Harvell (R - Farmington).

"My background in education, my ability to examine the facts of issues important to us and my caring demeanor should serve me well," Brown said of his candidacy in a prepared statement. "Service has always been at my core: 50 years in education, volunteering in many arenas,and raising a family."

"The communities of Farmington and New Sharon deserve representation from a person who will listen to their concerns," Brown went on to say, "evaluate the benefits of changes in new legislation, and well informed decisions for all. Thus far I have contacted and spoken to several people who support me and agree that I will follow those initiatives."

Those interested in assisting Brown's campaign effort can assist by calling the Farmington resident at 491-1121. Brown said that he intends to run as a Clean Election candidate and is therefore seeking $5 donations, either through checks or the Maine Clean Election site.

"Mostly, I look forward to your vote in November and assure you that my total attention for the next two years will be to assist and serve Farmington and New Sharon," Brown said.