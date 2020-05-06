Farmington Rotary continuing to serve (just a little differently)

FARMINGTON - Farmington Rotary cares deeply about the community. During this pandemic Rotary acknowledges that many of its events cannot guarantee social distancing and safety, therefore it is postponing its annual June yard sale and hopes to host one in the fall. It is cancelling the traditional Fourth of July parade, although it hopes to still creatively engage the community somehow to recognize this special day so stay tuned for details. Onion sales that support Guatemala's Safe Passage are also cancelled for this year.

Despite fundraisers and events being postponed or cancelled, Rotary is still very active. Farmington Rotarians continue to meet weekly by Zoom and encourages anyone who is interested to contact president Sue Pratt for the link to the meeting. She can be reached at spratt0727@gmail.com. Scholarships are still being awarded to Mt. Blue and Mt. Abram students this year, and contributions continue to be made to a variety of local charitable causes. But current activity cannot last without your support.

In order to help Rotary continue to make a difference in these challenging times, please drop off your bottles at the bottle collection box across from Franklin Memorial Hospital or drop them off at Ron's Market in Farmington with a label that says Farmington Rotary. You don't need to sort them, it's as easy as that! What a great and easy way to social distance and support a great organization.