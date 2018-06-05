Farmington Rotary plans Independence Day Parade for July 4

FARMINGTON - It's that time of year again: time to plan for the annual Farmington Fourth of July parade sponsored by Farmington Rotary.

The parade, which has been hosted by Farmington Rotary for more than 20 years, will be held on Wednesday, July 4. Line up starts at 8 a.m. in the UMF Student Center parking lot and the parade starts promptly at 10 a.m.

There will be cash awards for the winners. The theme for this year's parade is "Promoting Good Will."