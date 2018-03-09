Farmington Rotary supports Mallet School literacy, Western Maine Homeless Outreach

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Rotary recently presented checks to the W.G. Mallett School literacy program and Western Maine Homeless Outreach, as part of their mission to serve the community.

Literacy programs at Mallett include the Pre-K book of the month program, developed to provide students with books to take home each month during the school year. The program has provided more than 1,400 books to the children within the pre-k classrooms thanks to the support of sponsors. Local business owners in the Farmington area that would like to support a month of books for the 2018/2019 school year can contact the school for more information.

The funds will also support the Mallett School Reading Recovery program. Reading Recovery is a program that has been in existence for 40 years throughout the world. It has been well researched and continues to be developed keeping it relevant and effective and proves to be the most effective reading intervention program year after year of several that What Works Clearing House reviews annually.

The RSU 9 school district has six certified Reading Recovery teachers serving first grade students that need a little extra boost as they learn to read. Reading Recovery has been in this district for at least 20 years. It is a one to one, individually designed, half hour daily tutoring session. Hundreds of small books are sent home for daily practice, year after year.

“We are very appreciative of the donation from Rotary that will allow us to replace some of our much loved titles,” said Sharri Kapiloff.

Western Maine Homeless Outreach is the only homeless shelter located in Franklin County. The shelter currently can accommodate 16 people and is currently looking to expand. Case Managers work with guests while in shelter to achieve permanent housing. WMHO is always looking for household donations, along with furniture to help provide necessities for our guests in their new homes.

Farmington Rotary has been serving local and global communities since 1925. The Rotary Club welcomes all to meetings which are in the North Dining Hall at UMF at 7 a.m. every Thursday. Childcare is available. Come network, hear from weekly presenters, and learn more about the impact Rotarians make in the community.