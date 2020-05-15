Farmington Underground offers new outdoor treasure hunt

FARMINGTON - Farmington Underground, located in downtown Farmington, has unveiled their newest adventure: The Farmington Treasure Hunt. This experience is a Choose Your Own Adventure-style walking excursion around the downtown Farmington area, meant for groups of two people or in a small household family group.

The experience was created specifically with social distancing in mind. All locations are outside and nothing needs to be touched at any of them. All the puzzles and clues will be on each team’s cell phone. There are many paths with this story and Farmington Underground is limiting the number of groups out at each time, so it is highly unlikely anyone will be in the same spot as someone else at the same time.

Each team will walk around downtown Farmington finding clues, solving puzzles, and getting exercise! A map is provided, so no prior knowledge of the area is needed. The experience will take 45 minutes to 90 minutes depending on the choices made and how much walking each team would like to do.

The cost is $20 per team for a time slot of two hours to do the experience. Farmington Underground plans to create new experiences like this in these uncertain times, and hopes it will give people something fun to do and a reason to get outside safely! Admission can be purchased online at https://farmingtonunderground.com/tickets/