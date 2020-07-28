Farmington’s harmonica man celebrates 100th birthday



FARMINGTON FALLS - Due to COVID-19, and for the health and safety of Maurice and all in the community, we are practicing social distancing on this momentous occasion. Anyone wishing to offer birthday wishes to Maurice is invited to participate in a celebratory “parade" on Sunday, August 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside of Union Baptist Church in Farmington Falls. So many of you know Maurice as the Harmonica Man and, rest assured, if not for the pandemic, Maurice would be entertaining all with song on his special day. This will still be a wonderful opportunity for all to honor him on his centennial birthday and he looks forward to seeing you!