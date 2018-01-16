FCAE graduates three college-ready students

FARMINGTON - Three students graduated from the Franklin County Adult Education College Transitions course on Jan. 9, going on to begin college in the upcoming months.

ReNae McDonald, of Wilton, has been accepted to Kennebec Valley Community College and will start Jan. 22 in the Medical Assistant program. She received two scholarships amounting to a total of $3,400.

Sharon Rankin from New Sharon has been accepted to KVCC for the fall Phlebotomy Certification. She received $3,000 in scholarship money to attend school.

Kaytlyn Hennessy, also from Wilton, has also been accepted to KVCC to begin this fall. She plans to go into nursing. She has received a full scholarship of $1,300 for the CNA class starting at Adult Education in Feb.