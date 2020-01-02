FCDC to meet on Jan. 5

FARMINGTON - The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the W.G. Mallett School.

At its December gathering, the FCDC hosted Betsy Sweet, who is running in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat currently held by Susan Collins. Sweet highlighted the roles she played in creating Maine's Clean Elections law and the first in the nation medical leave act. She also spoke about her progressive vision for the future and the issues she hopes to focus on as Senator, touching on, among others, Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

In another recent session the FCDC collected useful household items for the Western Maine Homeless Outreach. At its Jan. 5 meeting there will be an important surprise speaker as well as discussion of plans for the caucus to be held on March 8.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chair Lisa Lisius at Lisa.Lisius@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public, and all are invited.