FCHN volunteers honored at dinner

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Bass Room was the festive setting of a recognition celebration for Franklin Community Health Network’s volunteers. The program included a social time and dinner, and spirited entertainment by the Old Crow Band.

The 70 volunteers attending received gifts, and certificates and service bars and pins in recognition of their volunteer efforts. Fourteen attendees were the lucky winners of door prizes.

Jodi Cordes, recruitment and volunteer services administrator, addressed the group by saying, “You donate your time and talents day after day and with energy, enthusiasm, and commitment that is inspirational. The appreciation we feel for you is truly second to none.”

Cordes then introduced Miriam Leonard, FCHN chief operating officer who joined the organization in November “Having friendly faces, giving directions, escorting individuals to their destinations, and providing correct information all contribute to positive patient experiences,” she said. “We are grateful that you choose to spend your time here helping others.”

FCHN has 122 volunteers who help out in numerous hospital departments and affiliated FCHN organizations, contributing 19,189 hours of service this past year. Volunteers can be found greeting patients at the escort desk, parking cars, decorating for special functions, filing, processing orders in shipping and receiving, reminding patients of their appointments, and much more.

Volunteers receiving pins for accumulating 100+ hours for the first time were Robert Taylor, Tasha Reed, Catherine Decker, Linda Sornberger, Nancy Baxter, Kayla Karkos, Gretchen Legler, Roberta Richardson, Jen Olsen, and Sharon Sauschuck.

Cordes gave special recognition to the top ten contributors this past year. They included: Pam Yenco, 661 hours; Eugene Martineau, 610; Nye Mosher, 576; Jean Rand, 550; Valerie Taylor, 464; Bonnie Slater, 458; Frank Slater, 451; Alvin McDonald, 404; Gloria Norton, 384; and Marion Hutchinson, 332.

In addition to this annual recognition event, perks to being a volunteer include: skills training, free holiday turkey, free flu shot, and complimentary meal privileges.

Cordes welcomes calls from anyone who might be interested in volunteering. She can be reached at 779-2635.