Fence dedication honors Billy Gilmore

KINGFIELD - It’s not over till it’s over. All of 2016, the Kingfield Bicentennial

Committee celebrated 200 years of Kingfield’s history, who’s founding family names still resonate today: Norton, Tufts, Winter, Dolbier, Kankainen, Dudley, French, Stanley, Knapp, Lander, Niemi—and Gilmore.

Sunday, November 18, the Kingfield Bicentennial Committee will honor a member of one of those families, Billy Gilmore. From Selectman, member of important Kingfield committees and untold volunteer efforts, his commitment, endless community service, compassion and love for our town, for years as a resident, and more recently as a neighbor from Freeman Ridge, is undisputed.

Sunday, November 18, the KBC will dedicate to him the new fence it funded on Main Street between the Mason building and the Sugarloaf Ski Outlet. The KBC invites townspeople for extensive refreshments, including a cash bar, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to join in the celebration.

Recognition from the State will be presented by Wilton’s Tom Saviello, outgoing State Senator of the 17th district and Senator Russell Black, of the 114th. And then it will be our turn to tell our own Billy stories. If you have one, come prepared. Watch out, Billy!