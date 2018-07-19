Field hockey round robin to benefit Webber Breast Care Center

WATERVILLE - Area high school field hockey fans are in for another treat this summer when the Franklin Community Health Network hosts the annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event taking place at Thomas College in Waterville on Saturday, July 21, from 2-8 p.m.

Now in its 8th year, more than $163,600 has been raised since 2011 for the beneficiary, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The July 21 benefit tournament features nine Central Maine high school field hockey teams: Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, Winslow, and Winthrop; and four area middle school teams: Skowhegan, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, and Winslow..

Team members have been raising one dollar at a time in their communities through car washes, bottle drives, t-shirt sales, athletic clothing sales, toll booths and personal solicitations.

Thomas College’s athletic facility features two side-by-side turf fields so that two games take place simultaneously. Cost to attend the tournament is $5 for adults and $2 for students.

According to Jill Gray, community relations and development manager, “All funds raised will be used for working or retired people seeking health care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or under-insured. The funds raised help the pay out-of-pocket expenses for breast care related services for Maine residents who meet the qualifications and apply for assistance. This money provides an invaluable opportunity to save lives through the use of early detection, and through assistance with other diagnostic and treatment costs.”

Prior to the tournament, the players are given the opportunity to learn about mammograms and breast cancer through discussions with breast cancer survivors and staff of the breast care center. And, every team is offered a facility tour.

Additional information about the tournament can be found on Facebook; search for the group “Battle for Breast Cancer.” For updates click on the “Join” button at the top of the page.

If you are interested in donating to this cause you can give online at fchn.org/ways-to-give/donate-now or mail checks payable to FCHN to the Fund Development Office, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938. For more information, contact Gray at 779-2555.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.