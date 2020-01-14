Fifth annual True Stories & Tall Tales is Jan. 25

PHILLIPS - Plans for the 5th annual True Stories & Tall Tales are now getting underway at the Phillips Area Community Center. The event will take place on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m., starting with a potluck supper followed by stories at 6 p.m.

On the tale menu is Winona Davenport, storyteller, author, reporters and keeper of facts and tidbits about Phillips and its residents. Come and find out what's in her "little black book." Other speakers include Rachelle Knight of Dark Star Fabrics in Phillips. For the second year, Teresa Fast, a young teen who captured the audience last year, will be joining the event. Bruce Godin and Diana McCall, who are both very much involved with PACC will share some thoughts. Also joining the event will be Tom Skolfield.

Monies raised will help maintain the historic building which many refer to as the Old Gym. The PACC is located at 21 Depot Street in Phillips. The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children. Anyone bringing a dish will get in free (one person only). Those bringing a dish may call Winona at 639-4296 and leave a message.

PACC meets the first Tuesday of each month; at Shadagee at 4:30 p.m. in the winter and on Depot Street in the summer, except for snow dates or holidays. Come and share ideas.