First annual Barks & BBQ to support Franklin County Animal Shelter

FARMINGTON — Join us for the First Annual Barks & BBQ, June 23 at 5 p.m.

Dress up your pooch in his or her fashionable best, grab the kids, and join us for an evening of live music with local musical favorite, Shepherd's Pie, BBQ, and FUN on the stone patio of

Titcomb Mountain Lodge. Douin's Market will be providing a delicious BBQ plate dinner, including BBQ chicken or pork, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, macaroni salad, and one of their famous mini-whoopie pies for dessert, while the awesome Farmington-based band, Shepherd's Pie, will be performing their danceable mix of jazz, pop, classic rock, and country from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit your furry friends at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, so spread the word!

Tickets are required to attend, and are available in the following categories:

Kids 5 and under eat free

Kids 6 to 11: $12

Adults 12 and up: $18

Family Pack (SAVE!): 2 Adults, 2 Kids (6 to 11): $55

A ticket must be purchased to attend this event, and each ticket entitles the guest to one plate. Tickets will be picked up on arrival to Titcomb Mountain on June 23 after 4:30 p.m. You may purchase as many plate tickets as you like! To help us ensure an accurate headcount, please purchase your tickets as early as possible.

Want to be a Corporate Sponsor?

We would LOVE your help! Corporate sponsors help us reduce our costs, ensuring more funds go to our furry friends. Contact Dory Diaz, Media and Fundraising Coordinator, at 207/778-2638 or dory@fcanimalshelter.org to obtain a sponsorship packet.