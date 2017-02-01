Fit Girls nominated for a Community Matters More Grant; voting begins today

WILTON - The Fit Girls after school running and reading program will be starting up April 3 and thanks to the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s nomination for its Community Matters More program, this could be a real boost for the programs delivered to our local fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade girls.

Bangor Savings Bank believes in giving back to the communities they serve. This year is the 10th year of the Community Matters More program through the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation. Two $5,000 grants will be given this year per region totaling more than $100,000. Fit Girls is very appreciative for the nomination.

Any Maine resident, of any age, is eligible to vote during the period of February 1 – February 28th at 11:59 p.m. People can cast a vote on line or cast a paper ballet at a Bangor Savings Bank branch. One ballot or online entry per person can be generated.

When asked how a grant of this magnitude helps the Fit Girls program, Deb Aseltine, Fit Girls director responded, “A Community Matters More grant will help us continue our mission of keeping our program at zero cost for the girls to participate in our region. Community Matters also fosters community service which is something we try to teach our girls as well.”

This past fall, more than 80 girls participated in Fit Girls. The program is geared for girls in the fourth through sixth grades that combines reading and running while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle that includes regular exercise for the body, the mind and the heart.

Aseltine said the program helps develop the three C’s of self-esteem: competence, confidence and connectedness.

Thanks to the generosity of the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation and Community Matters More, Fit Girls looks forward to another active spring program. The online voting begins Feb. 1 and the Community Matters More website will be updated and ready for voting on that day at: www.bangor.com/cmm or visit your Bangor Savings Bank and cast a paper ballot for Fit Girls.

There is such a need in our community for getting young children moving while being able to share great books. We are very grateful that Bangor Savings bank recognizes this program as a viable and important program in our region. Visit www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org for more information.