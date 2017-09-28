Fit Girls planning fall activities

FARMINGTON - The Fit Girls after school running and reading program started this week at the elementary schools in RSU 9.

Fit Girls is very appreciative of the support it has received over the past six years for the program and one partnership that has proved instrumental is that with Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers. DDGs has worked with Fit Girls the past six years to support their efforts in providing wonderful reading opportunities to the girls.

During the Fit Girls Summer Camp in July, "A Garden of Friendship" quilt was created by the 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls attending. It was a project based on the book, “The Secret Garden” and local artist Mardy Bogar helped the girls paint beautiful squares and the quilt was then designed and put together with help from friends, Nancy Cureton and Sarah Chamberlain. The quilt will be used as a fund raiser and will be on display at Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers in Farmington through October. Raffle tickets can be purchased through a current Fit Girl or at Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers. The quilt raffle will take place at the Fit and Fun 5K on Oct. 21 at Wilson Lake in Wilton.

Fit Girls mission includes keeping the program at zero cost for the girls to participate in our region. This fall, over seventy-five girls have registered at the local elementary schools. The program, which is geared for girls in fourth through sixth grade, combines reading and running while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle that includes regular exercise for the body, the mind and the heart.

This fall's program will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 21 with the 5th annual “Fit and Fun” 5K open to the public. The run and walk begins at 10 am at the Wilson Lake boat launch parking lot and the cost for the timed race is $10. Fit Girls is very appreciative for the sponsorship of the event from Franklin Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services and a grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s Community Matters More program. To register for the event online go to: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org.