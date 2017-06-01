Fit Girls program earns Bangor Savings Bank Foundation grant

FARMINGTON - Thanks to the many people of Maine who voted for Fit Girls in the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation's Community Matter More campaign, the non-profit was presented a $5,000 check last week at Cascade Brook School by Dyan Macomber, Bangor Savings Bank manager.

"This gift means so much for our upcoming summer camp and fall programming," Deb Aseltine, Fit Girls director, said. "Fit Girls is so much more than a running and reading program. Our volunteers work hard at delivering positive messages helping to instill self -confidence through a spirited, enthusiastic, thoughtful curriculum. These girls strive to accomplish much and the support we just received is huge! We are very grateful to the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation, as well as the residents of Maine who voted for our organization."

The Fit Girls program is now in its fifth year and continues to host after school programs at RSU 9 elementary school sites in both the fall and spring. In addition, Fit Girls will host its 4th Run and Read into Summer Camp at Kineowatha Park from July 17-21 for incoming 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls. Space is limited and the camp is zero-cost to the campers.

To register, please email: wiltonfitgirls@gmail.com or visit the Fit Girls website at: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org