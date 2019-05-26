Fit Girls receives an Onion Foundation grant for summer camp

WILTON - Summer camp is a captivating time that every child remembers. Fit Girls is a running and reading non-profit that offers a week-long summer camp at Kineowatha Park in Wilton from July 15-19.

In Fit Girls' seventh season, grade 4, 5 and 6 girls will have the opportunity to participate in “Run and Read into Summer,” thanks this year to a generous and very kind grant from the Onion Foundation, whose vision “supports organizations that empower people in their communities to live healthy vibrant lives."

"Fit Girls is very grateful for being selected as a recipient of this grant and will use the funds to conduct our summer camp which theme will revolve around author Kate Beasley’s book, Gertie’s Leap to Greatness," Deb Aseltine, Fit Girl’s Director said. "Thanks to the grant, a copy of the book will be given to each girl and even the author herself will be skyping with the girls during the camp week."

Aseltine also thanked Frank Donald, the Wilton Recreation director, for the use of a cabin and the fields which have helped create a real camp experience for the girls.

"The generosity of so many has helped keep the summer camp at zero cost to the girls and their families which is part of the Fit Girl’s mission," Aseltine said.

The girls will spend each morning: focusing on an activity surrounding the story which will include creating a portfolio; playing energizing games; yoga and running; painting; a nature scavenger hunt; a group skit; and just like the after school programs, building confidence and having fun with friends. The Fit Girls program is empowering girls through fitness, reading good books and community service.

For more information about Fit Girls Summer Camp and the upcoming fall after school programs, please visit their website: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org or email: wiltonfitgirls@gmail.com. Summer Camp space is limited and if interested please contact Fit Girls through the email soon.