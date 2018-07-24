Fit Girls run and read into summer camp with visit from Maine author Cynthia Lord

MAINE - Summer camp is a magical time that every child remembers, and this summer, Fit Girls were visited by Maine children’s book author, Cynthia Lord. Girls from local 4th, 5th and 6th grades spent each morning: focusing on an activity surrounding Cynthia’s story “Half A Chance” which included creating a picture portfolio; playing energizing games; running on the fields; and just like the after-school programs, building confidence and having fun with friends. The Fit Girls program is empowering girls through fitness, reading good books and community service.

Fit Girls of Wilton Maine is a running and reading non-profit that has offered a summer camp for five years now. It began as an extension of the Fit Girls program offered after school in the fall and spring. The week- long summer camp at Kineowatha Park was held this past week. Without the support from Frank Donald and Wilton Rec, the camp would not be possible.

Deb Aseltine, Fit Girl’s Director said, “Fit Girls is very grateful for giving girls this wonderful opportunity. The generosity of so many has helped keep the summer camp at zero cost to the girls and their families. We hope to be able to continue this camp experience in future years.” She would also like to thank volunteers, Marcia Parker, Adele Hardy and Chelsea Seabold for spending the week supporting the girls.

For more information about Fit Girls and the upcoming fall after school programs (which begin September 10th), please visit their website: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org.

Registration will begin at school Open Houses and by contacting Deb Aseltine through the website.