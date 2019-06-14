FMH receives donation of afghans from statewide Emblem Club organization

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Memorial Hospital Oncology Department received a donation of lap robes and afghans recently, from the state's Emblem Club organization.

Members of the Brunswick club began the project, making useful items for hospital patients. As members of the Maine State Association of Emblem Clubs, the Brunswick members shared the idea and other clubs got involved with the project. The first batch of completed items went to cancer patients in the Brunswick area.

As the project continued, items were donated to The Maine State Association of Emblem Clubs. State Community Service Chairman Debbie Holt began donating lap robes and afghans to other areas. Recently, they provided knit goods to the Franklin Memorial Hospital Oncology Department and the FMH Auxiliary hospitality cart that goes around the hospital delivering cheer to patients.

Items were also donated to Fresenius Kidney Care Umbagog in Wilton.