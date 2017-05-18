Food Mobile to bring emergency food to Farmington

FARMINGTON - The Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will be distributing food, including fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items to people in need in the Farmington area. Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Farmington and the surrounding area is welcome to attend.

The Food Mobile will be arriving Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. parking Lot, located at 508 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Father Paul Dumais of the St. Joseph’s Parish will be on site to demonstrate how to cook Maine grown Golden Buckwheat Flatbread.

Good Shepherd Food Bank's Food Mobile program allows us to expand our outreach to Maine's neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, our Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

This distribution has been made possible through the generosity of Doree Taylor Foundation.

For more information about this Food Mobile distribution, please contact Leiza Hiltz Scerbo, Executive Director, Care And Share Food Closet, Inc., at 207-778-2331(home) or 207-860-0139 (cell), careandsharefoodcloset@gmail.com.

The food closet is open Monday through Thursday noon to 2 p.m. 207-778-0508.