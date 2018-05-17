Former Wilton resident, Mt. Blue grad earns medical degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Dana R. Sills, formerly of Wilton, recently earned his medical degree.

Sills is a 2006 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and a 2010 graduate of New Mexico Institute of Technology and Mining. He completed his medical education at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV. He did clinical rotations at hospitals and clinics throughout West Virginia, western Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.

He will do his residency in pathology at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Charleston, S.C.

His wife Katherine is completing her last year of medical school in Charleston as well. The couple has one child, Ben, age 3.