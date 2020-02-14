Foster Career and Technical Education Center celebrates CTE month

FARMINGTON - The Foster Career and Technical Education Center kicked of national CTE month last week with a staff-prepared breakfast for almost 400 students.

The entire month of February is dedicated to recognizing programs such as Mt. Blue Campus' Foster Career and Technical Education Center; activities will be taking place throughout the month to celebrate.

A "Penny Wars" fundraiser, "Random Acts of Kindness" competition, scavenger hunt and "try a new program for a day" will be keeping students and staff busy for several more weeks. The entire campus will be invited to play Capture the Flag and a relay race, designed for students to get to know each other and celebrate the work of the 16 programs.

Tenth and eleventh graders will be touring the programs and working on applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

For more information on programs or how to apply for the 2020-21 school year, please email Mary Redmond-Luce at mredmondluce@mtbluersd.org.