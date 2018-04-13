Foster Tech Center students recognized for outstanding efforts
FARMINGTON - The following students were recognized by peers and instructors as outstanding Gold Day Students of Foster Career and Educational Technology Center.
Automotive Tech II. Shae Gage Mt Blue
Biotechnology Zeke Robinson. Mt Blue
Business Ed Accounting. Rena Voter Mt Blue
Business Ed Entrepreneurship Matt Gallant Mt Blue
Building Construction. Degan Libby Mt Blue
Commercial Arts & Photography Jazmin Willette Mt Blue
Composites MFG Aidan Salisbury Mt Blue
Computer Technology. Tyler Sweetser Mt Abram
Culinary Arts. Mackenzie Libby Mt Blue
Digital Media Fletcher Dellavalle Rangeley
Early Childhood Occupations Michaella Martin Mt Blue
Employability Skills Austin Warren Mt Abram
Firefighting Brooke Brown Mt Abram
Forestry Denisha Begin. Mt Abram
Metal Fabrication Gavin Bridges Mt Blue
Nursing Assistant Madison Ladd Mt Blue
Plumbing John "Noah" Bell Mt Blue
