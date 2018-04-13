Franklin Countys First News

Foster Tech Center students recognized for outstanding efforts

April 13, 2018

FCTEC students recognized for their outstanding efforts.

FARMINGTON - The following students were recognized by peers and instructors as outstanding Gold Day Students of Foster Career and Educational Technology Center.

Automotive Tech II. Shae Gage ​ Mt Blue​
Biotechnology Zeke Robinson. M​t Blue​
​Business Ed ​Accounting. Rena Voter ​ Mt Blue
​Business Ed ​Entrepreneurship Matt Gallant ​ Mt Blue
Building Construction. Degan Libby ​ Mt Blue
Commercial Arts & Photography Jazmin ​W​illette ​ Mt Blue
Composites MFG Aidan Salisbury ​Mt Blue
Computer Technology. Tyler Sweetser ​Mt Abram
Culinary Arts. Mackenzie Libby ​Mt Blue
Digital Media ​Fletcher Dellavalle ​Rangeley
Early Childhood Occupations Michaella Martin ​Mt Blue
Employability Skills Austin Warren M​t Abram​
Firefighting Brooke Brown M​t Abram​
Forestry Denisha Begin. M​t Abram​
Metal Fabrication Gavin Bridges ​ Mt Blue
Nursing Assistant Madison Ladd ​ Mt Blue
Plumbing John "Noah" Bell Mt Blue

