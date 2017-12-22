Foster Tech recognizes top students

Foster Technology Center recognized the top students from each of its many programs earlier this month. In the bottom row, left to right, is Zebadiah Coolong - Employability Skills, William Salisbury - Composites Mfg, Mariel Damon - Early Childhood Occupations, Alexys Greenman - Commercial Arts and Photography. In the middle row, left to right, is Nikki Camire - Forestry and Wood Harvesting, Brianna Harris - Bus Ed/ Entrepreneurship, Paige Stone - Culinary Arts, Zoe Huish-Biotechnology, Emma Haines - Bus Ed/Accounting, Deron Hiscock - Computer Technology. In the top row, left to right, is Nathaniel Blauvelt - Automotive Technology II, Brandon Hemingway - Plumbing, Merrill Steward - Firefighting, Beonca Gross - Building Construction, Tommy Eng - Digital Media II. Missing from the photo is Abram Meader - Metal Fabrication, Samantha Ellis - Certified Nurses' Assistant.
Nice job Tommy!