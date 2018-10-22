Foster Tech students recognized

Front row left to right: Kimberly Webster, Early Childhood Education (MB), Chelsie Berkey, CNA (MB) Rena Voter,Franklin Savings Bank (MB), Breanna Maxim, Commercial Arts (MB), second row; Benjamin Drumm (HS), Noah Smith, Automotive (MB), Jonathan Brenner, Culinary Arts (SM), Eugene Lindsey, Composite Mfg (SM), Alex Decker, Computer (SM), Back Row; Hayden Camfferman, Digital Media (MB), Trevor Haynes, Building Construction(SM), Leia Durrell, Metal Fab (MB), Annabelle Collins, Pre-Engineering(SM), Hannah Holland, Employability Skills (SM), Absent from the picture; Matthew Chalmers, Forestry(MB), Lillyanna York, Career Development (MB)
FARMINGTON - Foster Career and Technical Education Center recognized students who attend on Blue Days. Each program chose a students who has leadership skills, strives for excellence in safety, and goes above and beyond in their program. Foster Career and Technical Education Center will be recognizing the gold day students on Nov. 2. Following the recognition ceremony all students were treated to a BBQ provided by the Culinary Arts Department.