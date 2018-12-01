Fourth annual free Christmas dinner

WILTON - Christmas is just around the corner and organizers of the Fourth Annual Family Style Christmas Dinner – a free community event – invite the public once again to join them for dinner on Christmas Day. The meal is free and open to everyone.

"Anyone who cannot do a meal- those alone for the holiday or for those who just want to be with a wonderful group of people are all invited to attend. The idea is to bring people together and celebrate the holiday as a community," said organizers Amanda Beane, Donna Dashnau and Arleen Masselli of Knowlton Corner Farm.

The Harden Masonic Hall members have graciously offered use of their beautiful hall again this year. A traditional Christmas meal of ham, mashed potatoes, squash, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and pies, pies, pies will be served family style. The meal will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Harnden Masonic Hall, located at 70 Bryant Road in Wilton (the road across from Tractor Supply). Santa Claus will be present, so be sure to bring the kiddos.

Volunteers are also needed to help prepare food the day before, help serve the food the day of, as well as help with clean up. Transportation will be provided for guests who would otherwise be unable to attend. Reservations are required by 12/21 so that organizers can properly prepare for food. FMI contact 778-6520.