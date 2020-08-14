FOWl announces winner of 2020 David Prince Memorial Scholarship

WILTON - Olivia Schanck is the 2020 awardee of the David Prince Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Friends of Wilson Lake. The late Dr. Prince was a Wilton dentist who was especially interested in the ecology of Wilson Lake and who was a founding member of FOWL.

Criteria for the award include being a graduate of Mt. Blue high school with the intention of pursuing higher education, and a history of academic success, community service, and extra curricular /work activity. Special consideration is given to those who have demonstrated interest in environmental sciences, biology, or education. The winner receives a $600 scholarship, a personal plaque, and their name is inscribed on a large plaque displayed at Mt. Blue High School, which lists all of the winners since the program began in 2004.

Olivia is an outstanding person and leader. She served as the President of her Senior Class at MT. Blue, and as president of the National Honor Society. Oliver served as an inspector in FOWL's Courtesy Boat Inspection program, which guards against invasive plants entering the lake. She has served in that role for three years.

In her application essay, Olivia expresses her ambition to work for the preservation of Wilson Lake. She states, "This lake, the heart of our town, brings our community together." She further states: "I am so proud of the work I accomplish through FOWL."

The award normally would have been given during the annual spring awards evening at Mt. Blue High School, but was cancelled this year because of the pandemic. FOWL normally would have awarded her plaque at the July annual meeting, which was also cancelled. The award was made instead at the Wilson Lake boat launch on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Olivia will be attending the University of Maine in the fall.