Franklin County 4-H members attend State Dairy Quiz Bowl

AUGUSTA - Four Franklin County 4-H members participated in the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl held recently at the University of Maine at Augusta.

The contest was open to all 4-H members in the state that were enrolled in the dairy project. Twenty youth representing seven different counties participated. Members are given a written test on their dairy knowledge and scored based on the number of correct answers. This is followed by a round of questions, with participants using a buzz board which can make a challenging competition. The first member to sound their buzzer and answer a question correctly receives points which are tallied to determine the winner.

Members then compete for a place on the Maine 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team which will compete at the Eastern States Exposition held in Massachusetts this September.