Franklin Countys First News

Franklin County 4-H members attend State Dairy Quiz Bowl

Posted by • March 8, 2017 •

In the front row, left to right, is Amberleah Smith who is a member of the Beef Boosters Club and the Young Farmers Club, and Mason Wills, member of the Young Farmers Club. In the back row is Bradley Smith, member of the Dairy Club and Jason Bagley, a member of the Dairy Club and Supper On The Table Club.

AUGUSTA - Four Franklin County 4-H members participated in the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl held recently at the University of Maine at Augusta.

The contest was open to all 4-H members in the state that were enrolled in the dairy project. Twenty youth representing seven different counties participated. Members are given a written test on their dairy knowledge and scored based on the number of correct answers. This is followed by a round of questions, with participants using a buzz board which can make a challenging competition. The first member to sound their buzzer and answer a question correctly receives points which are tallied to determine the winner.

Members then compete for a place on the Maine 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team which will compete at the Eastern States Exposition held in Massachusetts this September.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives