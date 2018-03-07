Franklin County 4-H members traveling to Washington, D.C. on July 4

FARMINGTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Franklin County will send four members of the Maine delegation on the 2018 Citizenship Washington Focus trip, a 4-H leadership program for high school youth, ages 14-18, from across the country.

Attending will be Allison Blauvelt of Farmington with Doe-C-Doe Goat Club, Bradley Smith of New Sharon with Dairy Club and Doe-C-Doe Goat Club, Caleb Mulcahy and Noah Mulcahy both from New Sharon and the Doe-C-Doe Goat Club.

While in Washington June 30–July 7, CWF delegates will learn about the democratic process and their role as citizens, in part by presenting an action plan on a local community issue they have identified. They also will march in the national 4th of July parade, and visit national monuments and museums. 4-H members who have previously attended CWF describe it as "a once in a lifetime experience."

The Maine 4-H Foundation, Franklin County 4-H Leaders Association and the Franklin County Extension Association have donated the funds necessary for these four members to attend.

For more information, including how to support UMaine Extension 4-H programs in Franklin County, contact Tara Marble, 207.778.4650, 800.287.1478 (in Maine); or tara.marble@maine.edu. More information is also available online (extension.umaine.edu/franklin/4h).