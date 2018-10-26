Franklin County 4-H picked for Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program

FARMINGTON – Franklin County 4-H a non-profit committed to youth development, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of November.

The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program launched in October 2015 and is designed to support local non-profits through the sale of the reusable Community Bags.

Franklin County 4-H was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the November beneficiary of the program at the Farmington Hannaford store. For every reusable Community Bag purchased at the Farmington Hannaford during November, Franklin County 4-H will receive a $1 donation.

For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com