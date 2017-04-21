Franklin County 4-H talent show and fashion revue is April 28

JAY – University of Maine Cooperative Extension Franklin County 4-H is holding its annual 4-H talent showcase and fashion revue Friday, April 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

Franklin County UMaine Extension 4-H members will share a variety of talent and fashion. Past shows have included refurbished fashion, singing and playing musical instruments, dancing, magic acts and stand-up comedy.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing, 207.778.4650, 800.287.1478 (toll free in Maine); or tiffany.wing@maine.edu.

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine's land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.