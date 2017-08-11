Franklin County 4-H to hold open air market on Aug. 26

FARMINGTON - Franklin County’s 4-H Open Air Market is partnering with the Saturday Sandy River Farmers’ Market this year to give 4-H members an opportunity to sell their produce, baked goods and other items to the general public.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, the 4-H'ers will occupy tables at the Farmer’s Market on Main Street in the District Court parking lot. The members, ages 5 through 18, will have numerous items for sale, all products of their own labors. They will each benefit directly from their sales.

This is an annual event sponsored by the Franklin County 4-H Leaders' Association which helps to organize 4-H activities. 4-H Community Education Assistant, Judy Smith and event volunteer organizer, Michelle Winslow have encouraged the young members to develop their marketing skills and to think about costs and profits, skills essential to developing any small business.

In past years, as many as 20 4-H members have participated in the market and have been able to use the proceeds for expenses incurred in their other 4-H activities. Currently, there are 12 4-H clubs and more than 100 members in Franklin County focusing on beef, dairy, fiber animals, horses and homemaker activities, among others.

For more information about the Market or the 4-H clubs, please call Judy Smith at 778-4650.

4-H is the Youth Development Program of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.