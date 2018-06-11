Franklin County Adult Education prepares to graduate 40

FARMINGTON - Nearly 40 students of the Franklin County Adult Education program will be honored next week at a graduation ceremony held in Bjorn Auditorium on Mt. Blue Campus.

Graduates include those who have completed the Certified Nursing Assistant program and the College Transitions course as well as those who have obtained their High School Equivalency Test or Adult Education Diplomas.

Two guest speakers will address the audience with words of wisdom for the graduates: Adult Education graduate and advocate Terry Brann as well as University of Maine at Farmington professor Maragaret Wescott.

The ceremony will be held Thursday, June 14 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments to follow. All are invited and encouraged to attend.

Through multiple pathways of programming, including a new focus on workforce training, Franklin County Adult Education has served more than 1,500 community members this year.

For more information on courses offered click here or find them on Facebook here. Call 778-3460 for more information.