Franklin County Animal Shelter hosting Strut for Strays! on Sept. 28

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting its 6th Annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Titcomb Mountain Lodge in Farmington.

Check-in opens at 8 a.m., the race starts at 9 a.m. and follows an approximate 5K course that includes the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistlestop Trail. This will be an all trail course.

All ages and fitness levels are welcome, and you can even bring your favorite four-legged friend to walk/run with you! This is a perfect course for both novice and experienced runners. Registration is $20 for registrants who will be 12 and under on race day, and $25 for 13 and up, and all registrations include a 2019 event T-shirt with original logo artwork by our very own uber-talented Catherine Chapman, with finishing touches by Black Bear Graphics.

You will find more information and various options for registration at https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2019.

Race-day volunteers are always welcome. Please contact Jennifer Pooler at 778-2638 for available opportunities. New this year, the shelter will be accepting your donations of empty bottles and cans on race day.