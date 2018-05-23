Franklin County Animal Shelter receives grant from Bangor Savings Bank

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce it has received $1,000 from Bangor Savings Bank’s Community Matters More Grant. These funds will be used to help support the shelter’s homeless cats and dogs.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization. Since 1974, its purpose has been to provide temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless and abandoned animals. It is a "no-kill" shelter which means it never euthanizes animals because of a lack of space. The shelter provides medical treatment including vaccinations and sterilization to all animals prior to adoption. FCAS serves the community as an adoption facility where loving families and homeless pets come together. The shelter strives to educate the public in the proper care of pets including increasing public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue.

With thousands of votes cast by the people of Maine and New Hampshire during the 2018 Community Matters More campaign, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation donated more than $100,000 to various local non-profit organizations this year. The Franklin County Animal Shelter would like to extend its sincere appreciation for the continued support of programs like Bangor Savings Bank’s Community Matters More Grant.