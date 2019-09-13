Franklin County Animal Shelter receives grant from Maine Community Foundation

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce it has received a $10,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation to offer low cost vouchers for the spaying and neutering of cats in Franklin county. The grant is made from the Belvedere Animal Welfare Fund (Statewide) of the MCF at the recommendation of the advisors.

Franklin county residents can purchase vouchers at Franklin County Animal Shelter - 550 Industry Road, Farmington - Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Vouchers cost $40 each and can be used by appointment at Falls Road Veterinary Clinic, Clearwater Veterinary Hospital, and Maine Woods Mobile Vet.

Franklin County Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization. Since 1974, the shelter's purpose has been to provide temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals. It is a "no-kill" shelter which means animals are never euthanized because of a lack of space. The shelter provides medical treatment including vaccinations and sterilization to all animals prior to adoption. FCAS serves the community as an adoption facility where loving families and homeless pets come together. The shelter strives to educate the public in the proper care of pets including increasing public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter would like to extend its sincere appreciation for the support of organizations like the Maine Community Foundation.